Robert Stowell (Bob) Piech
Bear - Bob Piech passed away peacefully at his home in Bear, Delaware on May 21, 2019 at the age of 64. Bob Piech was born on December 1, 1954 to Frank E Piech and Betty Jean (Stowell) Piech of Wilmington, Delaware. He spent his first few years at the A.I. DuPont Institute (now Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children) undergoing multiple operations for arthrogryposis, a congenital disorder of the joints, which confined him to a wheelchair all his life.
Despite his physical disability, Bob graduated valedictorian from the Anne Carlsen School in Jamestown, ND. At Wright State University he obtained a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in counseling. Later Bob was the Executive Director of the Delaware Coordinating Council for Children with Disabilities. He also worked for Easter Seals and the Delaware Assistive Technology Initiative.
Because of his determination and drive to never say never, Bob accomplished much more than was predicted. He lived independently for most of his adult life and learned how to drive his wheelchair-modified van, which he used to visit his relatives, many friends, and Brandywine Valley Baptist Church, where he was a regular attender. Bob enjoyed a good joke, telling long stories, and watching old TV shows/movies. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Bob Piech is survived by his two brothers, Richard Piech of Montgomery, NJ and Kenneth Piech of Sanibel, FL, his seven nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Laura. Arrangements for a memorial service are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be made in Bob's memory to the Anne Carlsen Center, https://annecarlsen.org/.
