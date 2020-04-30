Robert Sweeney
Elkton - Robert "Bob" Walter Sweeney, age 77, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1942 to Mary Ann (Winkler) Miles and the late Samuel Calvin Sweeney.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's honor may be made payable to, "Ashley Addiction Treatment" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, check for updated service information, and read the full obituary please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.