Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Roach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Roach Obituary
Robert T. Roach

Sebring, FL - Robert T. Roach, age 58, formerly of New Castle, DE passed away on Sept. 8th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family after a very courageous battle with very aggressive cancer.

Robert graduated from William Penn High School in 1979. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1979-1983. He then moved to Florida & worked in the printing business for 30 years.

He is survived by his 2 children Robert & Kierstyn; his brother Ronald; his father Robert, his mother Norma M. Brown & his companion Lynn Egan who took very good care of him.

Services private.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.