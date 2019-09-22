|
Robert T. Roach
Sebring, FL - Robert T. Roach, age 58, formerly of New Castle, DE passed away on Sept. 8th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family after a very courageous battle with very aggressive cancer.
Robert graduated from William Penn High School in 1979. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1979-1983. He then moved to Florida & worked in the printing business for 30 years.
He is survived by his 2 children Robert & Kierstyn; his brother Ronald; his father Robert, his mother Norma M. Brown & his companion Lynn Egan who took very good care of him.
Services private.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019