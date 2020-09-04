1/1
Robert T. "Bob" Willey Jr.
1931 - 2020
Robert T. "Bob" Willey, Jr.

Georgetown - Robert (Bob) T. Willey, Jr. (89) February 27, 1931-August 31, 2020

Bob passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center (TidalHealth) in Salisbury, MD. Born in Winchester, Virginia, he was the son of Robert T. Willey, Sr. and Virginia M. Willey. He was a graduate of Millsboro High School, Class of 1949. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He retired from Verizon (formerly Diamond State Telephone Company) after 33 years with perfect attendance, most recently serving as Supervisor of Switching Services. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and repaired "talking book" cassettes, after his retirement, for libraries to serve the visually impaired and physically handicapped.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Washington Redskins and Minnesota Twins fan. He played all sports at Millsboro and Pocomoke High Schools. He was the second baseman at Pocomoke High School in the ninth grade. In addition to his wife, Catherine (Kay) of fifty-six years, survivors include his daughter Beth Cooper (Danny) and two grandkids, Katlin and Graham, of whom he was very proud. He is also survived by a sister, Rosalie Sutton, and several nieces and nephews. Because of the current pandemic and distancing recommendations, services and burial were private and were held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE. Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall officiated. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested contributions to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of his brother.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.watsonfh.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
