Robert "Craig" Tann
Robert "Craig" Tann

Middletown - Craig transitioned suddenly on August 1, 2020, Husband of Tara Spencer Tann; father of the late Jordan Craig Tann; loving grandfather of Miah and Kennedy Tann; son of Nancy T. Jenkins, Rev. Dr. Carroll D. Jenkins, Robert L. Tann and Alezetta Tann; brother of Brian D. Tann (Arden Rivera); step-father of Terence and Tayvon Henderson; step-brother of Yolanda Jenkins, Lynne Jenkins Blandford (Joseph), Jarvis Banks, III (Vernicka) and William Banks (Terry); also survived by Nicole Schuster (mother of his granddaughters), and a host of other family and friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802, where viewing will be from 9:00-10:45 am only. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to: www.congofuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
