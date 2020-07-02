Robert "Bob" Thomas Miley
New Castle - Robert "Bob" Thomas Miley, age 80 of New Castle, DE died on June 28, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife for 52 years, Gail C. Miley; father of Laura Hughes (David); grandfather of Ella; brother of Larry Miley and Margo Rounds; brother in law of Wendell Cavender; uncle of David Rounds.
A visitation will be from 10:30AM until 11:30AM with a service at 11:30AM on Thu. Jul. 9, 2020 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA. Burial is private in DVMC.
Memorial donations to: Food Bank of Delaware,. 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702. https://www.fbd.orgwww.longwoodfuneralhome.com