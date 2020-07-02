1/1
Robert Thomas "Bob" Miley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Thomas Miley

New Castle - Robert "Bob" Thomas Miley, age 80 of New Castle, DE died on June 28, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife for 52 years, Gail C. Miley; father of Laura Hughes (David); grandfather of Ella; brother of Larry Miley and Margo Rounds; brother in law of Wendell Cavender; uncle of David Rounds.

A visitation will be from 10:30AM until 11:30AM with a service at 11:30AM on Thu. Jul. 9, 2020 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA. Burial is private in DVMC.

Memorial donations to: Food Bank of Delaware,. 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702. https://www.fbd.org

www.longwoodfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
11:30 AM
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved