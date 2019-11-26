|
|
Robert V. Hogan
Wilmington, DE - Robert V. Hogan, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, November 23, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John J. and Helen C. (Nichols) Hogan and was the brother of Doris (Jack) McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joan, and three of his four sons; Mike (Sherry), Bob (Sue), and Dan (Sue). His youngest son Tom preceded him in death. He has six grandchildren: Kyle, Cole, Matthew, Shane, Ellie and Will, to whom he was a devoted grandfather.
Bob is an alumnus of Salesianum High School class of 1947, where he received academic honors and was active in student government. He was a three-sport varsity athlete in football, basketball and baseball and was captain of each team in his senior year.
He received and accepted a full athletic scholarship to the University of Delaware where he played football. During his time at the University he was drafted into the Army and served in Korea. He reached the rank of Corporal and received a service medal with 3 bronze stars, a merit commendation, and a United Nations Service medal. After his service, he returned to the University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Bob began his career as a young executive with General Motors, where he first met Joan. He later entered the building and construction management field with Haddock and spent the later part of his career with EDIS. In retirement Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid golfer.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Friday, November 29 from 10:00-11:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019