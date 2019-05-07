|
|
Robert Vanlear "Van" Funk
Elkton, MD - Robert Vanlear "Van" Funk, 67, of Elkton, MD passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Mr. Funk retired from Motiva Oil Refinery, Delaware City, DE.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Beverly Thomason Funk; children, Patty Miner (David), Van Funk Jr., (Melissa), and Gideon Funk (Angel); brother, William V. Funk and sister Linda A. Funk; 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6 PM until 8 PM, Friday, May 10, at Hicks Home of Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton. Funeral service will be at 10 AM, Saturday, May 11 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton, 21921.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church at the above address.
Published in The News Journal on May 7, 2019