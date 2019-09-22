Services
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Harrington Moose Lodge # 534
Rte 13
N. Harrington, DE
Robert Vaughn Hayden


1969 - 2019
Robert Vaughn Hayden Obituary
Robert Vaughn Hayden

Ellendale - A Life Celebration Memorial is scheduled for Monday, September 23rd at 3:00 P.M., at Harrington Moose Lodge # 534, Rte 13 N. Harrington, DE, for ROBERT VAUGHN HAYDEN of Ellendale. Robert began his Life in Eternity on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Born July 27, 1969, Robert enjoyed a busy life most recently as a crane operator for First State Crane of Felton, formerly a harness horse trainer and driver, and a member of Lewes-Rehoboth Moose Lodge #646. Robert's active life included family fishing, NASCAR, Ravens football, BBQ's, dirt bike racing, family picnics, concerts and particularly his life in his faith community , Loving Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Robert is survived by his wife of two years, Michele (nee Schrecengost) Hayden, two children, Matthew Sponaugle and Hanna Webb, his mother Harriett Jane Long and siblings, Frances (Hayden) Reed, Carol Ann Littleton, Billie Lynn Littleton, Maggi (Hayden) Tice, Pat (Hayden) Campbell-White and John P Hayden, and his best friend, Josh Harris. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will sorely miss all the fun and laughter that he brought into their lives. He is pre-deceased by his father, Robert Dyche Hayden, Sr, and siblings, Robert D. Hayden, Jr. and Lisa Vaughn Hayden.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
