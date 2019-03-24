|
Robert W. Crowe
Kennett Square, PA - Robert Watkins "Bob" Crowe passed away peacefully at Kendal-Crosslands Retirement Community on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 80.
Bob was born March 6, 1939, in Wilmington, DE to Walter Watkins Crowe and Pauline White Crowe. Bob attended Wilmington Friends School and earned a bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College and a law degree from Dickinson Law School. He joined Cooch & Taylor in Wilmington, DE in 1965 as the fourth lawyer in the young firm, and he enjoyed a distinguished 50-year career in trusts and estates law for the firm until his retirement in 2015. He belonged to the Wilmington Rotary Club since 1969 and served as president 1984-1985. Bob was a passionate baseball fan, a history buff, a storyteller, a music lover, and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Nancy Crowe, his daughter Allison Crowe Stautberg and son-in-law Andy of Chadds Ford, PA, his son Robert Crowe Jr. and daughter-in-law Jane of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and his grandsons Adam, Brendan and Jeffrey Stautberg.
The family plans to hold a Celebration of life on Sunday, June 2, 3-6pm at the Greenville Country Club to gather family & friends and pay their respects to Bob. A more complete obituary is available online at www.mccreryandharra.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to The Rotary Club of Wilmington, DE to fund local community service projects. Send to Wilmington Rotary, PO Box 685, Wilmington DE 19899 or donate online at www.rotarywilmington.org.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to June 2, 2019