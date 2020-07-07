Robert W. "Bob" Evans Sr
Newport - Age 82, beloved partner, beloved father and proud grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Bob was born and raised in Newport, Delaware. When he married his first love Sandy, they bought their first home in Pleasant Hills in Newport. He then moved to Oak Run in New Castle where he raised his children. After the death of wife Sandy in 1998, he moved in with his son Bob and his wife Cheryl for 15 yrs until he met the second love of his life Bea. He resided with Bea in Newport to live out the rest of his life. Bob's life went full circle being born in Newport and passing in Newport. Bob loved his family and he will be missed by them all deeply.
Bob was kind, generous, funny, loving, very determined and full of sarcasm. If he wasn't giving you a hard time, you knew something was wrong. He was a carpenter by trade, retiring is 1975, but his true passion was cars. He enjoyed spending time at Sevys Garage, where he was respectfully known as "Crazy" Bob. A few of the guys ended up being more family than friends over the years. Bob would attend local car shows, where most knew him by name. When the car shows were done for the year, he would meet up on Saturday night with the "Saturday night gang", where they enjoyed each other's company. Bob was a very lucky man to have such a great group of friends and he will be dearly missed by them all.
Bob and Bea also loved crabs! His first date with Bea was at Boondocks in Smyrna, where they enjoyed eating crabs and made the drive there often throughout the season.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years Joyce "Sandy" Evans in1998, and his brother Charles Evans in 2019. He is survived by his daughter Joyce Ecret and her husband Jim and his son Robert Evans Jr and his wife Cheryl. Bob also has 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Bob was a lucky man to find love again, being survived by his partner and best friend Beatrice Comegys. He is survived by his sister Barbara Evans and brother Jay Evans. Bob was also survived by his extended family including Beas grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and her brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank the hospice company VITAS Healthcare and their nurses for their excellent around the clock care for Bob in his last few days. Every nurse who came into the home was loving and caring, not only to Bob but to the family as well.
The family suggests contributions in lieu of flowers in Bob's memory to Delaware Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 and/or the American Heart Assoc.
, 131 Continental Dr #407, Newark, DE 19713 and/or American Lung Assoc
, 630 Churchmans Rd Suite 202, Newark, DE 19702.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Friday, July 10 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804. Attendance will be limited based on the current COVID19 requirements and masks will be required. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
