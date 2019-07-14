|
Robert W. "Wally" Lines
Newark - Robert W. "Wally" Lines, age 85, of Newark, DE passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Born in E. Mauch Chunk, PA, on March 15, 1934, he was a son of the late Raymond and Eva (Roscoe) Lines, Sr. Wally was a Chester (PA) High School graduate and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked for The Boeing Company in Ridley Park, PA as a blades manager and retired after more than 35 years of dedicated service.
While employed with Boeing, Wally participated in a bowling league. He was an animal lover and enjoyed walking the family dogs. Wally was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and you could always find him cheering on his beloved Eagles, Flyers and Phillies. He was a member and driver for Sellers Senior Center, Wilmington.
In addition to his parents, Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Lenore (Loucks) Lines. He is survived by his children, Robyn C. Pratt (Brian) and Randy C. Lines (Delsie), both of Newark; grandchildren, Aiden Pratt and Joshua Jones; and great grandchildren, Aiden Jones and Maddison Jones.
A committal service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the chapel of Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wally's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019