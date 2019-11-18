Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
Robert W. (Bob) Ross Iii Obituary
Robert W. (Bob) Ross III

Wilmington - Robert W. (Bob) Ross III, 77, of Wilmington, Delaware, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the oldest son of the late Robert W. Ross, Jr, & Mary Cooper Ross.

Bob is survived by a son Robert W. Ross, IV (Robin Simpson, fiancée) of Newark, DE and daughter Melissa (Ross) Liott (David) of Vero Beach, FL. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Brett & Morgan Ross, Lindsey & Maggie Liott.

He is also survived by a brother, Dr. Richard Lee Ross (Louise) and niece Caroline McCormack (John) and family, Cooper, Brady, & Kendall all of Richmond VA, a special friend, Adele Taylor also survives.

After graduating in 1964 from the University of North Carolina, Bob began his long and successful career with DuPont retiring in 1998 in the Human Resources department.

Bob achieved the highest honors with the Boy Scouts of America while growing up in Kinston NC. Bob was an original season ticket holder with the Wilmington Blue Rocks for over 20 years. He enjoyed working and maintaining his large yard.

A Memorial Service and family visitation for Bob will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 3:00PM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials in Bob's honor may be made to the https://www.heart.org.

Interment will be in Chapel Hill, North Carolina at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
