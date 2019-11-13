|
Robert William Crump
Wilmington - Age 77 of Wilmington DE died peacefully November 10, 2019.
Born November 4, 1942 in Wilmington, DE to Robert Hoffman and Ruth Elizabeth Crump. He was a 1960 graduate of Alexis I Dupont High School and a 1966 graduate of Goldey Beacom College.
Devoted to his job and the estate and family he worked for since 1969, he was still working "half time" 5-6 days a week. He had been the Financial
Officer of The Crystal Trust.
He enjoyed working outside in his garden and yard, surf fishing and metal detecting. Summer and fall he shared the bounty of his garden with family, friends and neighbors. No one was a stranger to him, he enjoyed talking with everyone. He lived his life philanthropically, as that is what brought him joy.
Survived by sisters and their spouses: Betsy & John Zimny of Wilmington DE, Wendy & Larry Mayle of Middletown, DE and Elsa and Lu LaManna of Syracuse, NY. Nieces and nephew and spouses: Libby & Ralf Jonczyk, Sarah Zimny, Jennifer & Rich Wesley, Christine Mayle, Andrew & Karrey Andrus. Great nieces and nephews; Leah, Abigail and Sarah Jonczyk, Devon and Paige Wesley, Landon and Mason Andrus.
A viewing will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington on Saturday November 16th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. A Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be may to Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019