Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Crump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William Crump

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert William Crump Obituary
Robert William Crump

Wilmington - Age 77 of Wilmington DE died peacefully November 10, 2019.

Born November 4, 1942 in Wilmington, DE to Robert Hoffman and Ruth Elizabeth Crump. He was a 1960 graduate of Alexis I Dupont High School and a 1966 graduate of Goldey Beacom College.



Devoted to his job and the estate and family he worked for since 1969, he was still working "half time" 5-6 days a week. He had been the Financial

Officer of The Crystal Trust.



He enjoyed working outside in his garden and yard, surf fishing and metal detecting. Summer and fall he shared the bounty of his garden with family, friends and neighbors. No one was a stranger to him, he enjoyed talking with everyone. He lived his life philanthropically, as that is what brought him joy.



Survived by sisters and their spouses: Betsy & John Zimny of Wilmington DE, Wendy & Larry Mayle of Middletown, DE and Elsa and Lu LaManna of Syracuse, NY. Nieces and nephew and spouses: Libby & Ralf Jonczyk, Sarah Zimny, Jennifer & Rich Wesley, Christine Mayle, Andrew & Karrey Andrus. Great nieces and nephews; Leah, Abigail and Sarah Jonczyk, Devon and Paige Wesley, Landon and Mason Andrus.



A viewing will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington on Saturday November 16th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. A Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be may to Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.



To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit:

www.mccreyandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -