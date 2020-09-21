1/1
Robert William "Bob" Weeks Sr.
Robert William "Bob" Weeks Sr.

West Chester, PA - Robert William Weeks Sr. "Bob", age 74, of West Chester Pennsylvania, formerly of West Virginia, passed away peacefully at Chester County Hospital on September 19, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

He was born October 5, 1945 to the late William and Anna Weeks of Concordville PA.

Bob was a graduate of Media High in 1963. Bob grew up with his former spouse Carol (Griffith) Weeks.

Bob and Carol welcomed their first son, Robert W. Weeks Jr. "Bobby" in 1964. They welcomed their daughter the late Susan (Weeks) Wolf in 1965 and their son David "Mark" Weeks in 1971.

Bob worked at Chrysler for 33 years prior to retiring in 1997. Bob was an avid lover of football and hunting.

He is survived by his former spouse, Carol Weeks. His children Bob Weeks, Mark (Vicki) Weeks. His grandchildren, Liz, Allie, Sam (Ben), Caleb, Megan and William.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
