Robert X Miller
Robert X Miller left this earth on November 16, 2020, in Kennett Square, PA, his home for the last 42 years. He was 92.
Born in Wilmington, DE in 1928 to his mother Laura Isabel Miller, his childhood was spent in the city of Wilmington (except for a year in Florida) surrounded by a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. In his late teens Bob envisioned a life in professional sports, either as a boxer or a baseball player, but in time found his other love—business.
He joined the Navy at 17, one month after graduating from Wilmington H.S, but never left shore. Following his service, he attended the University of Delaware and obtained a BA in Political Science in 1952. He was then recruited by Scott Paper Co. for what became a 33-year career with the company. In 1953, Bob married J. Lorraine Robinson, a fellow U.D. Fine Arts graduate, and Blue Hen Sweetheart contestant. They were married for 67 years.
Bob had always wanted to see the world and what the Navy denied with a desk job, Scott Paper provided with international assignments. As export manager, Bob travelled to Egypt, Beirut, Europe, and Argentina. Expecting an overseas assignment to South America, he polished up on Spanish only to be assigned to head a joint venture with Sanyo Kokusaku in Japan. He embarked on the life-changing Tokyo journey by attending the 1964 Olympics with his wife and two young children in tow and never looked back.
His diplomacy made him a natural for cross-cultural work and the Tokyo assignment extended to 13 years. He studied Japanese language and business practices and built lifelong friendships. Bob was active in American Chamber of Commerce of Japan, as well as the Tokyo Press Club, while extending his business reach to Taiwan, Hong Kong, S. Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand. He did all this while finding family time for Okushiga ski trips in winter, Avalon beach stays in summer and the mandatory Honolulu layovers during the annual home-leave to body surf at Makapuu Beach with his son.
In 1977, as the Regional V.P. of Asia, Bob and Lorraine returned to the U.S. He stayed with Scott Paper until 1985 when he took early retirement. Never to sit idle, he started an international consulting business soon after and for 20 years he explored business opportunities throughout Asia.
A people person to his core, Bob continued to cultivate relationships both near and far throughout his retirement, whether it was talks with neighbors on walks with Keiko the dog, phone calls and emails with family and friends, or the conversations shared at the neighborhood restaurants where he and Lorraine had become regulars. He still loved sports—baseball (the Yankees) football, golf and sumo—as well as reading the latest history book or international thriller.
He lived by the motto to treat people as you wish to be treated and modeled graciousness under even the most trying circumstances. He was a staff favorite at Kendal at Longwood where he spent his final three years, always extending a smile or kind word to all he met. He will be missed.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Lorraine Miller and his two children, Mark Miller (Erika) and Tacey Miller.
A celebration of life will be held once it is safe to gather. Those who wish to honor Bob's memory may donate in his name to a charity of their choice
.