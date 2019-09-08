|
Roberta A. "Bertie" Noble
Bear - Roberta A. Noble, age 67, of Bear, DE passed away on September 6, 2019. Roberta loved time spent with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, baking and going to the casino.
She is survived by her children, John F. Noble, Jr. (Jennifer), Jennifer A. Noble and Jeff R. Noble; grandchildren, Michael, Madison, Jayden, Dillon and Briana; sister, Carol and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Virginia Wilson.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road in Newark, where a celebration of life will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019