Roberta GenevitzHenderson, NV - Age 80, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.Born June 10, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Esther (nee Meritz) Aronovitz. Roberta previously lived in Wilmington, DE and Ventnor, NJ. Roberta and her husband, Joseph owned and operated Market Cut Rate in the 1960s, Clover Lock Company in the 1970s, and a key kiosk in Concord Mall, Tri-State Mall, and Branmar Plaza.Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Joey"; brother, Paul Aronovitz; and niece, Mae Aronovitz; Roberta is survived by her children, Carrie (Lou) Rosauri, Stacey (Thomas) Donachy, and Phillip (Jacqueline) Genevitz; grandchildren, Allison (Callan) Craighead, Ellexis, Michael, Stephanie, Sean, Ethan, Anabel (Charles Sweeney), Jordan, and Mason; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Adaline; brother, Gerald (Cookie) Aronovitz; and sister-in-law, Gelsa Levithan.Due to Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private.SchoenbergMemorial Chapel