1/
Roberta Genevitz
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Genevitz

Henderson, NV - Age 80, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Born June 10, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Esther (nee Meritz) Aronovitz. Roberta previously lived in Wilmington, DE and Ventnor, NJ. Roberta and her husband, Joseph owned and operated Market Cut Rate in the 1960s, Clover Lock Company in the 1970s, and a key kiosk in Concord Mall, Tri-State Mall, and Branmar Plaza.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Joey"; brother, Paul Aronovitz; and niece, Mae Aronovitz; Roberta is survived by her children, Carrie (Lou) Rosauri, Stacey (Thomas) Donachy, and Phillip (Jacqueline) Genevitz; grandchildren, Allison (Callan) Craighead, Ellexis, Michael, Stephanie, Sean, Ethan, Anabel (Charles Sweeney), Jordan, and Mason; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Adaline; brother, Gerald (Cookie) Aronovitz; and sister-in-law, Gelsa Levithan.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved