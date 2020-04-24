|
Roberta H. Jolly
Wilmington - Roberta (Bobbie) Hay Jolly passed away on April 21, 2020 at the Country House in Wilmington. Born in Centralia, Illinois on May 19, 1920, Roberta and her twin, Robert, were the children of Robert P. Hay and Gladys K. Hay.
Bobbie graduated from the University of Illinois in 1942 and married Robert E. Jolly in October of that year. Bob passed away in October, 2019 two days before their 77th wedding anniversary. In the early 1940's Bob and Bobbie lived in Joliet, Illinois; Oak Ridge, Tennessee; and Richland, Washington. They moved to Wilmington in 1945.
During their years in Wilmington, Bobbie participated in numerous organizations and programs including the Wilmington Flower Market, American Association of University Women, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and PTA's at her children's schools. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, was an active member at Silverside Church participating in numerous boards, the Ann Judson Society, and the Community Transportation Service. For several years she was a volunteer in the Literacy for America program.
Following their respective retirements in 1982, Bobbie from The Tatnall School, and Bob from the Du Pont Company, Bob and Bobbie traveled, golfed, played music together in community bands, continued their volunteer activities and were very involved with their adult children, their grandchildren, and their great grandchildren.
Bobbie is survived by her sons, Richard T. Jolly and Roger W. Jolly, and her daughter, Marilyn H. Jolly, and their spouses. She also leaves three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Phyllis Burley, the staff at Country House, and Vitas Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Bobbie in her last years.
Services will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bobbie's memory and honor can be sent to Silverside Church, 2800 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE 19810 or a .
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2020