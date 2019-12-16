|
Roberta Hall Guyer Merrill
Wilmington - Roberta (Bobbie) Merrill died from Alzheimer's disease on Saturday, December 14, surrounded by her children. Born to Robert McCullough Hall and Margaret Hamor Poffenberger, Bobbie was a life-long resident of Delaware, growing up and living for the majority of her adult life in Roselle.
After graduating from Conrad High School, Mrs. Merrill worked as a secretary for Holloway Brothers, the DuPont Company and then the Red Clay School District, from which she retired in 1991. She was an active member of St. Nicholas and St. Barnabas Episcopal Churches, volunteering as a Sunday school teacher and member of the altar and flower guilds at both churches.
In addition to her parents, Bobbie was predeceased by her first husband of 30 years, Willis Guyer Jr. and her second husband of 20 years, the Reverend William Merrill. She is survived by her children Margaret Johns (David) and Willis Guyer III (Margie); grandchildren Matthew Johns (Carrie), Michael Johns (Elena), Daniel Johns, Audrey Rains (Jeshua) and Joanie Guyer; and her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Margaret and Daniel Johns. Roberta is also survived by her siblings Shirley Jarrell, Carol Sentman and Robert Hall, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 19, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Wilmington DE. Family and friends are invited to visit from 10-11 am. Burial will be held on Friday, December 20, at 2 pm, at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church. For a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, please visit
mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019