Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Merrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Hall Guyer Merrill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Hall Guyer Merrill Obituary
Roberta Hall Guyer Merrill

Wilmington - Roberta (Bobbie) Merrill died from Alzheimer's disease on Saturday, December 14, surrounded by her children. Born to Robert McCullough Hall and Margaret Hamor Poffenberger, Bobbie was a life-long resident of Delaware, growing up and living for the majority of her adult life in Roselle.

After graduating from Conrad High School, Mrs. Merrill worked as a secretary for Holloway Brothers, the DuPont Company and then the Red Clay School District, from which she retired in 1991. She was an active member of St. Nicholas and St. Barnabas Episcopal Churches, volunteering as a Sunday school teacher and member of the altar and flower guilds at both churches.

In addition to her parents, Bobbie was predeceased by her first husband of 30 years, Willis Guyer Jr. and her second husband of 20 years, the Reverend William Merrill. She is survived by her children Margaret Johns (David) and Willis Guyer III (Margie); grandchildren Matthew Johns (Carrie), Michael Johns (Elena), Daniel Johns, Audrey Rains (Jeshua) and Joanie Guyer; and her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Margaret and Daniel Johns. Roberta is also survived by her siblings Shirley Jarrell, Carol Sentman and Robert Hall, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 19, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Wilmington DE. Family and friends are invited to visit from 10-11 am. Burial will be held on Friday, December 20, at 2 pm, at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church. For a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, please visit

mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -