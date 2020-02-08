Services
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Jewish Community Cemetery
401 Foulk Road
Wilmington, DE
Roberta "Renee" Markovitz

Roberta "Renee" Markovitz Obituary
Roberta "Renee" Markovitz

Hockessin - Age 88, sadly passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Renee was a creative seamstress who had a passion for crocheting and crafting blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Her favorite pastime was playing Mahjong, telling stories, and spending winters in Delray Beach, FL.

Renee was the beloved wife of Leonard; mother of Andrew (Peg) and Terri Pheiffer (Neal); grandmother of Jeff, Dan, Derek, Scott, Rebecca, Andrea, and Ashley; great-grandmother of Emerson.

Graveside services will be 12:00 pm, Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Shiva will be observed at 3:00 pm. Monday afternoon at the home of Terri and Neal Pheiffer. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
