Roberta Samuels
Roberta Samuels was born in Wilmington, DE. Oct 15, 1932, She departed this life on June 17, 2020.
She leaves to carry on her legacy: her children, Karen, Ruth, Walter Jr., Gerald and Roberto; (14) Grandchildren(12) great-grandchildren (1) great-great-grandchild and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
The celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 6 PM. Viewing 4-5:45 pm, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm., DE
As a mandate of the State, all attendees must wear a mask.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Roberta Samuels was born in Wilmington, DE. Oct 15, 1932, She departed this life on June 17, 2020.
She leaves to carry on her legacy: her children, Karen, Ruth, Walter Jr., Gerald and Roberto; (14) Grandchildren(12) great-grandchildren (1) great-great-grandchild and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
The celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 6 PM. Viewing 4-5:45 pm, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm., DE
As a mandate of the State, all attendees must wear a mask.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.