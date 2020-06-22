Roberta Samuels
Roberta Samuels

Roberta Samuels was born in Wilmington, DE. Oct 15, 1932, She departed this life on June 17, 2020.

She leaves to carry on her legacy: her children, Karen, Ruth, Walter Jr., Gerald and Roberto; (14) Grandchildren(12) great-grandchildren (1) great-great-grandchild and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 6 PM. Viewing 4-5:45 pm, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm., DE

As a mandate of the State, all attendees must wear a mask.

Arrangements by

Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
