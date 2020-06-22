Roberta Samuels

Roberta SamuelsRoberta Samuels was born in Wilmington, DE. Oct 15, 1932, She departed this life on June 17, 2020.She leaves to carry on her legacy: her children, Karen, Ruth, Walter Jr., Gerald and Roberto; (14) Grandchildren(12) great-grandchildren (1) great-great-grandchild and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.The celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 6 PM. Viewing 4-5:45 pm, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm., DEAs a mandate of the State, all attendees must wear a mask.Arrangements byBell Funeral Home