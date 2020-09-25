Robin J. Joswick
Chesapeake City - Robin Jacqueline Ptomey Joswick, age 54, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, after recently being diagnosed with heart failure.
Robin was born on Wednesday, September 14, 1966 in Wilmington, DE. She graduated from New Castle Baptist Academy in 1984 and went on to attend Liberty University where she enjoyed drama, basketball, cheerleading, and taking pictures for the yearbook and newspaper. She was known to her family and friends lovingly as "Bird." She was funny and always followed her quick-witted humor with a smile because she loved making people laugh and brightening their day. Robin loved roses, dolphins, snowmen, and singing in the car. In her youth, she enjoyed performing plays and poems for her church and the annual family Christmas shows, written and directed by her mother. She enjoyed writing as a hobby. She was fluent in sign language and volunteered as an interpreter. Robin was thoughtful and caring, she loved and cherished her family. Most of all she loved being a mother, she never missed a baseball or football game, a play or a concert, and always made sure her children knew they were loved. Robin enjoyed her Church Family and Fellowship at LifeHouse Church, Townsend, DE.
Robin is survived by her two loving children: daughter, Danielle Joswick; son, Ryan Joswick; sister: Carol Smith, and husband Gary Smith; brothers: Donald Ptomey, and wife Susan Ptomey; Thomas Ptomey, and wife Patti Ptomey; 6 nieces including: Tammie Corrigan (Daniel); Stacie Burris (Robert); Stephanie Ptomey (Lynae); Alyssa Ptomey; 4 nephews including: Bobby Smith (Jennifer); Mark Ptomey; many great nieces and nephews including: Julianna Corrigan; Robbie Burris; Delaney Smith; Carter Smith; Madilyn Corrigan; Layla Ptomey; Ryder Corrigan; aunts: Mary Beach; Joan Pochvatilla; and uncle: Jack Pochvatilla.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents: mother, Dorothy Ptomey and father, Verlin Ptomey.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Robin's life at 12:30 PM at the Outdoor Church of Rustic Farms, 240 Ebenezer Church Road, Townsend, DE 19734. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
