Services
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Fisher Church
4225 Chichester Ave.
Boothwyn, PA
Resources
Rocco A. Luberti Sr. Obituary
Rocco A. Luberti, Sr.

Boothwyn, PA - Rocco A. Luberti, Sr. 91, of Boothwyn, PA passed away on March 11th at his home. He was a veteran of the US Army. He is predeceased by his wife, Concetta Luberti. He is survived by his children, Rocco A. Luberti, Jr., Anthony Luberti, and Sunda Dierkes (Gerry); grandchildren, Maria Hertel (Ryan) and Jonathan Dierkes.

His funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 16th at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church 4225 Chichester Ave. Boothwyn, PA. Friends and family are invited to call in church from 9:30-10:30. Burial will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
