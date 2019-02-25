|
Rodney B. Brooks "Toot"
Wilmington, DE - Age 63 departed this life in the Veterans Nursing Home; son of Almira McKinney (Dewey) and Laurence Brooks; nephew of Otelia Williams; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11:30AM Wed., Feb. 27th at Alpha Worship Center, 2020 Firedancer Lane, Bear, DE; viewing 9:30AM-11:30AM only. Burial, Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019