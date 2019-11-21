|
Rodney Blanchfield
Clayton - Rodney Blanchfield, 59 of Clayton, DE passed away unexpectedly at Kent General Hospital on Saturday, November 16, 2019, while surrounded by his family.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 25th from 7-9 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019