Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ott's Chapel
Ott's Chapel Road
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Alan Howell


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Alan Howell Obituary
Roger Alan Howell

Elkton, MD - Roger Alan Howell, 52, of Elkton, MD passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Delaware on May 19, 1966, he was the son of Edward P. Howell, Cambridge, MD and the late Barbara Strahorn Howell. Mr. Howell was also predeceased by his brother, David E. Howell.

Mr. Howell was a meter specialist for Delmarva Power and prior to that had worked at Edward P. Howell, Inc. He loved being with his family and friends and enjoyed hunting and playing golf.

In addition to his father, survivors include his wife of 19 years, Sharan Taylor Howell; children, Harrison J. Howell and Taylor M. Howell; sisters, Martha Harris, Elkton, MD and Norma Howell, Cambridge, MD and brother, Daniel Howell, North East, MD.

Visitation will be held from 4 pm until 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Ott's Chapel, Ott's Chapel Road, Newark, DE 19702. Funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harrison and Taylor Howell Scholarship Fund and sent to Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now