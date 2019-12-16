Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Roger C. Williams Obituary
Bear - Roger C. Williams, age 42, of Bear, DE, was taken from us too soon on December 12, 2019.

He was Vice President for JPMorgan Chase. Roger was an amazing employee, son, and brother. He attended Del Tech and received his Bachelor's degree. If you ever met Roger, he could always make you laugh and smile. He was a true blessing in the lives of all who knew him.

He is survived by his father Roger Williams, U.S.M.C., brother Danny and his wife Carolynn, brother Shane, sister Cyndi, Carolynn's daughter Chelsea Zucco, and his wife Tina Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 11:00AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Friends may call starting at 10:00AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
