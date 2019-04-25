Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Dougherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger E. "Punkin" Dougherty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger E. "Punkin" Dougherty Obituary
Roger E. "Punkin" Dougherty

Newark - Roger E. Dougherty "Punkin" age 80, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 AM until 11 AM on Saturday April 27, 2019 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roger's memory to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now