Roger E. "Punkin" Dougherty
Newark - Roger E. Dougherty "Punkin" age 80, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 AM until 11 AM on Saturday April 27, 2019 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roger's memory to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 25, 2019