Roger F. Hone, Jr.
Wilmington - Roger F. Hone, Jr. age 90, passed away peacefully with his wife Olga by his side on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was born in Rahway, NJ to the late Grace and Roger Hone, Sr. Roger graduated from Rahway High School in 1948. After which, he proudly served his country in the US Navy. Roger then received a Bachelor's degree from NJIT in Chemical Engineering and a Master's Degree in Computer Science from Indiana University. He was a Chemical Engineer and worked for the DuPont Company 25 years and retired in 1985. Roger was an active member and Past Master of the Brandywine Masonic Lodge No. 33, A.F.&A.M. He was an avid fisherman, enjoying some of his favorite spots at Cape Henlopen and wherever they were biting. He also enjoyed running, Tai Chi and was a member of the Wilmington Ski Club. In 1993, Roger became a volunteer for the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation. Roger carved the figurehead lion "Leo" of Delaware's Tall Ship, The Kalmar Nyckel.
Roger is survived by his wife of 66 years, Olga; 2 children, Elizabeth (Frank Morris) and Roger F. Hone, III; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister and her husband, Barbara and Robert Harding.
Due to the current pandemic, a Masonic Service will be held at a safer later date. The burial will be held privately in Rahway, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation, 1124 East 7th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, www.kalmarnyckel.org
or
Brandywine Lodge No. 33, A.F. & A.M. in memory of Roger mail to Brandywine Lodge, c/o E. Lee Stein, Jr. - Secretary, 2201 N. Franklin St., Wilmington, DE 19802.
