|
|
Roger F. Stangee
Newark - Roger Fredrick Stangee, age 84, of Newark, DE, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Roger was very proud of his five children and their accomplishments in life. He loved the sights of nature - especially in all his travels in his motor home volunteering at State Parks with his wife. He was an avid Trump supporter and sports fan who loved discussing current events.
Roger is survived by his 5 children: Michael Stangee (Marie), Patrick Stangee ( Pamela), Vicki King (Joe Radochinsky), Vivian Sartori (Bob), and Gwen Wilson (Jeff); 8 grandchildren: Michael Stangee Jr., David Stangee, Heather Stevenson (Pat), Christopher Daugherty, Bobby Sartori (Ashli), Brandon Stangee, Dylan Daugherty, and Zachary Wilson (Bri); 7 great-grandchildren: Monique, Emily, Donovan, Demi, Kylie, Lilyana, and Carson; and life-long friend, Harold Jacobus. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Dodson Stangee.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Roger's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's memory to the DE State Parks Memorial Tree Program https://www.destateparks.com/GetInvolved/Donate. For directions or to send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019