Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Stangee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger F. Stangee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger F. Stangee Obituary
Roger F. Stangee

Newark - Roger Fredrick Stangee, age 84, of Newark, DE, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Roger was very proud of his five children and their accomplishments in life. He loved the sights of nature - especially in all his travels in his motor home volunteering at State Parks with his wife. He was an avid Trump supporter and sports fan who loved discussing current events.

Roger is survived by his 5 children: Michael Stangee (Marie), Patrick Stangee ( Pamela), Vicki King (Joe Radochinsky), Vivian Sartori (Bob), and Gwen Wilson (Jeff); 8 grandchildren: Michael Stangee Jr., David Stangee, Heather Stevenson (Pat), Christopher Daugherty, Bobby Sartori (Ashli), Brandon Stangee, Dylan Daugherty, and Zachary Wilson (Bri); 7 great-grandchildren: Monique, Emily, Donovan, Demi, Kylie, Lilyana, and Carson; and life-long friend, Harold Jacobus. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Dodson Stangee.

A visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Roger's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's memory to the DE State Parks Memorial Tree Program https://www.destateparks.com/GetInvolved/Donate. For directions or to send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now