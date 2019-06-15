Services
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
- - Roger L. Carpenter Sr., 77 passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Warsaw, Indiana, Roger was the son of the late Homer and Versa Carpenter. Roger attended Central High School. He worked as a tool and die maker for General Motors in Wilmington, Delaware for 23 years, retiring in 2006. Roger was an avid fisherman, enjoyed woodworking, and going to the horse track. Roger loved his family and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 54, Shirley Carpenter; sons, Roger (Kerry) Carpenter Jr., Ronnie (Alisha) Carpenter; grandchildren, Emily, Lauren, Liam, Noah, Sadie; siblings, Priscilla Foreman, and Scott (Charlane) Dingman. Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Nicholson. Service is 1 pm, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 11 am until the service. Burial in Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, Indiana. Memorials may be made to Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in The News Journal on June 15, 2019
