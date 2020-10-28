Roger Mark Connell



Wilmington - Roger Mark Connell, 72, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on October 22, 2020.



Roger was born on October 4, 1948 in Landenberg, PA, to Clinton R. and Kathleen E. Connell. He is survived by his sons, Brian and his wife Rhonda and grandson Jason, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Kevin and his wife Allison and granddaughter Kenzie and step-grandson Josh, of E. Fallowfield, PA.



Roger is predeceased by his parents, his brother Edward Connell and his sister Jacqueline Delle Donne.



He is also survived by his sisters and brothers Ann DeMasi (Kamran Habibi) of Media, PA; Patrick M. (Maureen) Connell of Hockessin, DE; Cheryl Dianne (Thomas) Hayden of Sarasota, FL; Mary E. (James) Redding of Franklin, TN; Theresa D. Botta of Ft. Myers, FL; Christine M. Connell and Clark Hoffman of Chadds Ford, PA; Tamara J. Connell and Bob Sterling of Middletown, DE; Sean Connell of Wilmington, DE; and D. Kelly (Rita) Connell of Wilmington, DE, as well as 17 nieces and nephews and 6 great-nieces and great-nephews.



Roger was a graduate of Salesianum School and Delaware Technical Community College. Although he had worked in insurance sales earlier in his career, his huge heart and great empathy for the elderly eventually lead Roger to his true calling: Nursing Home Administration, in which field he worked for several area nursing homes and most recently, Luther Towers.



Roger was a sports enthusiast and a lifetime supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Phillies. His keen sense of humor helped him deal with life's adversities. A devout Catholic, Roger was active in churches wherever he lived in the Wilmington area, including St. Helena's.



Funeral services will be private.









