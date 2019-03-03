|
|
Roger Murray Jr.
West Grove, PA - Roger Murray, Jr., age 87, passed away on February 21, 2019 at Preston Residence, Jenner's Pond, with his family by his side. Roger was the son of Dr. Roger and Mrs. Edna "Susie" Murray. He was raised, along with his sister Helen, in the Trinity neighborhood of Wilmington, Delaware. The family also enjoyed weekends and summers at their home on the bay in Lewes, Delaware.
Roger was graduated from Wilmington High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Lafayette College. Roger then served as a First Lieutenant in the U. S Army in an ordinance disposal unit. Following his service, Roger pursued a Masters of Business Administration at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. It was there that Roger's sister introduced him to the love of his life, Kaye, who was completing studies at Penn for her Nursing degree.
Roger and Kaye celebrated their marriage at Lewes Yacht Club on October 28, 1961 and settled in Wilmington, Delaware. They raised their children Eric, Melissa, and Robin in Wilmington and later in their beautifully restored bank barn. Roger served as a marketing manager at Atlas Chemical, ICI, and Tyler Chemical. Roger later moved to a career in financial planning for five decades, providing trusted advice to many clients and family members.
Roger and Kaye were conservationists, active with the Greenbank Mill, Ashland Nature Center, and Delaware Nature Society, later granting a conservation easement on their property. Roger and Kaye also restored properties that once belonged to Kaye's grandparents in Sidney, Ohio.
Roger was a member of Wilmington Country Club and an avid golfer. At WCC, Roger won the Senior Handicap Championship in 1998 and was Super Senior Handicap Champion in 2004. He had a sub-10 handicap for many years and enjoyed rounds at courses across the country, often shooting in the low 70s.
On their retirement, Roger and Kaye relocated to Sun City-Hilton Head, where Roger enjoyed year-round golf, sharing his favorite hole with a 10-foot alligator! Always a competitor, Roger played weekly poker games with his Sun City friends.
Following the passing of his dear Kaye in 2015, Roger and his best friend, Shadow, relocated to the home of Eric and Linda in Pennsylvania. He was able to reconnect with his college friends Ted, Helen, and Shal. Roger continued his winning ways at card games nightly, as well as during spring and summer visits with family. Roger later taught his caregivers to play Gin Rummy and Parcheesi. He rarely lost.
Roger was a devoted Dad to his children and took pride in their successes. His best roles were as Grandpa and Daddad to his granddaughters and Great Boppa to his great-grandchildren. Roger and Kaye treated the grandchildren to vacations on lakes and the Outer Banks, at Disneyworld, "fun weeks," and were so generous to the grandchildren across the years. Roger and Kaye took great pride in the unique talents of each of their granddaughters. Roger enjoyed visits with his grandchildren and the "Babies," and their visits, hugs and kisses, phone calls and photos always brought a smile to his face.
When Roger transitioned to the Preston Residence at Jenner's Pond, he endeared himself to the residents, visitors, and staff, who provided him with outstanding and affectionate care. Roger also benefitted from the comforting care of Bayada Hospice staff.
In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his wife Kaye, sister and brother-in-law Helen and Ed Baxter, and friend Shadow. Roger is survived by his son Eric and wife Linda, daughters Melissa and Robin, granddaughters Stephanie (Danny), Samantha (Cody), and Sydney, and great-grandchildren, Camden and Annabella. Roger is also survived by his sisters-in-law Nan Bowman and Robin Wong (Ed), brother-in-law and card partner, John Albaugh (Sue), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Roger's life will take place with family in Virginia in the early summer.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019