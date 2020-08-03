Roger R. Owens
Wilmington - Roger R. Owens, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
He was born in Avondale, WV and is the son of the late Clyde and Elsie (Collins) Owens.
Roger owned and operated Heavenly Custom Painting since 1979 and retired 2014. He enjoyed fishing, restoring vehicles and his Coors Light.
He is survived by his wife, Frieda Owens; step-daughter, Rebecca; his dog Benji and 7 siblings, Ronnie, Eddie, Ray, Steve, Bill, Ralph and Gail and a large extended family. Roger is also preceded in death by 3 siblings, Faye, Junior and Janie.
Services and burial were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720 or Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12-A Germay Drive, Wilm., DE 19804.
