McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
1530 Foulk Road
Wilmington, DE
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
1530 Foulk Road
Wilmington, DE
Roger Redmann Ellefson Obituary
Roger Redmann Ellefson

Wilmington - Roger Redmann Ellefson passed away on March 11, 2019 at the Wilmington Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born in Minneapolis, MN to the late Alvin and Ruth E. Ellefson. Roger was a Korean War veteran, graduated from Northwestern University with a Master's degree in chemical engineering and retired as a chemical engineer from the DuPont Company. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.

A devoted hiker, Roger was a member of the Wilmington Trail Club for many years and also enjoyed frequent hiking trips to Maine with his wife Ruth. Together, they enjoyed traveling, visiting Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, England and Scotland. Roger was an avid photographer and his work reflected the beauty of the landscapes, especially the wildflowers, they experienced in their travels.

Roger is survived by Ruth, his wife of 64 years, his daughter, Brenda Montagna (Paul) and his son, Roger T. Ellefson (Deborah), his grandchildren, Patrick W. Ellefson, Bethany P. Tucker (Lucas), Margaret A.R. Montagna, John Montagna (Jill), and Nicole Cartagna, great-grandchildren Tabitha and Eoin Tucker, Francesca Montagna and Paola Cartagna, nephew David Williams (Helen Spry) and niece Susan Berge (Philip). He was preceded in death by his grandson Roger T. Ellefson Jr., and his sister Patricia, wife of Richard (Dick) Williams.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1530 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Family Promise of Northern New Castle County https://donate.familypromisede.org/ can be made. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
