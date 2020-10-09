Roger T. Spinden
New Castle - Roger T. Spinden, age 72, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on November 12, 1947, he was a son of the late Alfred and Ginny Spinden. Roger retired after 50 years from Wilmington Valve & Fitting/Penn Fluid System where he worked as an Inside Sales Representative. After retiring, he enjoyed his work and interaction with his customers at the Airport News and Tobacco in New Castle. In his spare time, Roger was an avid golfer. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family, most especially his beloved grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Spinden; and son, Matthew M. Rydlewski, Sr. He is survived by his children, Mark A. Spinden (Ashley) of New Castle, Amy L. Rydlewski (Anthony Piech) of New Castle and Stacey L. Slover (Scott) of Townsend; siblings, Alfred Spinden (Carol) of Banning, CA and Sharon Bienicewicz (Michael) of Ocean View; grandchildren, Ryan (Taylor), Sonny, Matthew, Jr., Joshua, Emma, Haley and Cody; niece and nephew, Jill Middleton (Patrick) and Steve Spinden (Cindy); and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Delaney.
Family and friends may gather from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's memory to the American Heart Association
, 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713, or the American Diabetes Association
, 100 W. 10th Street, Ste. 1002, Wilmington, DE 19801.
