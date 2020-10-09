1/1
Roger T. Spinden
New - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger T. Spinden

New Castle - Roger T. Spinden, age 72, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on November 12, 1947, he was a son of the late Alfred and Ginny Spinden. Roger retired after 50 years from Wilmington Valve & Fitting/Penn Fluid System where he worked as an Inside Sales Representative. After retiring, he enjoyed his work and interaction with his customers at the Airport News and Tobacco in New Castle. In his spare time, Roger was an avid golfer. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family, most especially his beloved grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Spinden; and son, Matthew M. Rydlewski, Sr. He is survived by his children, Mark A. Spinden (Ashley) of New Castle, Amy L. Rydlewski (Anthony Piech) of New Castle and Stacey L. Slover (Scott) of Townsend; siblings, Alfred Spinden (Carol) of Banning, CA and Sharon Bienicewicz (Michael) of Ocean View; grandchildren, Ryan (Taylor), Sonny, Matthew, Jr., Joshua, Emma, Haley and Cody; niece and nephew, Jill Middleton (Patrick) and Steve Spinden (Cindy); and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Delaney.

Family and friends may gather from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's memory to the American Heart Association, 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713, or the American Diabetes Association, 100 W. 10th Street, Ste. 1002, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved