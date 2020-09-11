1/1
Roger W. Barry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger W. Barry

Newark - Roger William Barry, age 53, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with the love of his life, Victoria, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Roger loved the Lord and was very strong in his faith. He was passionate about sharing his faith with everyone he met - including the inmates at Gander Hill Prison where he often went to share the Gospel. Roger cherished his family and was a loving brother and uncle. He was a member of the Easter Seals community for 31 years. Roger was an ambassador for them and served as mascot for the annual Charity Volleyball Tournament. He worked tirelessly for the rights of disabled people. Roger enjoyed swimming at the Univ. of DE and watching NASCAR. He was an avid Eagles fan and loved going to games with his best friend, Bob. Roger impacted many lives and will be dearly missed. He proved that you don't have to stand to be counted.

Roger is survived by his sister with whom he lived, Kimberly Powers Barry; brothers: Stanley Barry Jr (Margie), Robert Barry (Julie), Douglas Barry (Karen), and Steven Barry (Jennie); and his best friend, Bob Rando (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Barry; and parents, Stanley Sr. and Laura Barry.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 2:30-3:30 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Roger's life at 3:30 PM. Burial will be private. The family wishes to thank Roger's Bayada nurse, Jennifer Eckman who cared for him daily. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Easter Seals, 61 Corporate Cir, New Castle, DE 19720. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Service
03:30 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved