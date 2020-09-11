Roger W. Barry
Newark - Roger William Barry, age 53, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with the love of his life, Victoria, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Roger loved the Lord and was very strong in his faith. He was passionate about sharing his faith with everyone he met - including the inmates at Gander Hill Prison where he often went to share the Gospel. Roger cherished his family and was a loving brother and uncle. He was a member of the Easter Seals community for 31 years. Roger was an ambassador for them and served as mascot for the annual Charity Volleyball Tournament. He worked tirelessly for the rights of disabled people. Roger enjoyed swimming at the Univ. of DE and watching NASCAR. He was an avid Eagles fan and loved going to games with his best friend, Bob. Roger impacted many lives and will be dearly missed. He proved that you don't have to stand to be counted.
Roger is survived by his sister with whom he lived, Kimberly Powers Barry; brothers: Stanley Barry Jr (Margie), Robert Barry (Julie), Douglas Barry (Karen), and Steven Barry (Jennie); and his best friend, Bob Rando (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Barry; and parents, Stanley Sr. and Laura Barry.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 2:30-3:30 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Roger's life at 3:30 PM. Burial will be private. The family wishes to thank Roger's Bayada nurse, Jennifer Eckman who cared for him daily. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Easter Seals, 61 Corporate Cir, New Castle, DE 19720. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
