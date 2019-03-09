|
Roland R. McClean
Newark - Roland R. McLean 67, of Newark passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Roland was born June 23, 1951 in Chester Pennsylvania to the late Roland Joseph and Katherine Kahuy McLean. Roland graduated from Sun Valley High School and went onto earn a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Penn State University. He was employed as an accountant with Bank of New York Mellon. Roland was an avid golfer and traveler. He enjoyed spending time walking on the beach in Brigantine NJ. He will always be remembered by the many family and friends that received daily picture updates. He is survived by his cherished wife of 25 years, Joann Bock McLean; one stepson Jason Gunn; two sisters Patricia Moran (Tom) and Kathy Rash (Drew), nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and a special canine friend Chloe.
Services for Roland R. McLean will be private.
Electronic condolences watsonfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 9, 2019