Ronald Allen MacCord
New Castle - We are very sorry to inform our friends and family that on November 30, 2019, Ronald "Ron" Allen MacCord, passed away at the age of 64, at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
Ron was always a very loving and giving person. He donated to many charities including St. Jude, the Shriners and the . At his passing, he donated his corneas to the Gift of Life Program.
Ron graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in June of 1968. As a young man, he had a bike route delivering the News Journal. As he grew-up, he worked at jobs like Woolworths/Woolco at the Concord Mall, 1st State Bowling Lanes, Grant's (New Castle Square Mall), Goodbuys and 7-11. Ron was then employed by DuPont at the age of 18 in the tape exchange center, then promoted to a position in Systems Monitoring. DuPont sold this part of the Company to Computer Science Corporation, known as (CSC), which was then sold in 2016 to IBM. Ron was employed by IBM about a year before he retired in May 2017.
Ron was married to Mary Ellen from 1974 to 1991 and had two children, Dawn and Paul. In his spare time, Ron loved woodworking, bowling and watching movies. You could often see him and his companion, Theresa shopping and going to the movies. Theresa took care of him as he took great care of her and his younger brother Bruce.
Ron is preceded in death by his two brothers, Lawrence and Bruce, his grandson, Joseph Allen, and his mother, Joan Walker Barnes. Ron left behind tons of family and friends. Ron is survived by his significant other/ fiancé of 20 years, Theresa Twaddell. He is also survived by his children, Dawn (Gary) and Paul (Debbie); three grandchildren, Jeffery, Katalina and Lauren; his sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Robert Klair. He will be equally missed by his nephews and niece, Matthew, John and Jennifer; his great nieces and nephews, Aaliyah, Remee Jr., Sophia and Kamron. Ron also has several cousins and friends that have been there for him over the years.
Ron, you are loved always and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , www.stroke.org
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 9, starting at 11 am with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon, all at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington. Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle.
