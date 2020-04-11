|
Ronald Anthony "Trex" Trexler
Wilmington - Ronald Anthony "Trex" Trexler, age 88, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Born in Patton, PA on June 29, 1931, Trex was one of five children born to the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Simon) Trexler. Trex was a graduate of Patton High School, where he shined on the football field and was twice named to the Johnstown Regional All-Star football team. Following high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War achieving the rank of BT1 in just four years. Trex went on to make his career at Delmarva Power, where he worked for 38 years. Following his retirement, he spent many winters basking in the Florida sunshine.
Trex was a devoted family man and true patriarch, cherished in every way. A Claymont volunteer fireman, he was an incredibly selfless man with a warm smile, quiet confidence and an easy laugh. A fitness enthusiast, he was a lifetime member of Kirkwood Fitness Club and played tennis into his eighties. Even in his later years, he did push-ups every day and maintained a strong competitive spirit, frequently challenging those around him to a push-up contest. He balanced his healthy lifestyle with a sweet tooth and an affinity for chocolate chip cookies, which he especially loved dunked into a cup of hot, black coffee. Trex was a true handy man, often found tinkering in his garage or doing home renovations, well before there were TV channels dedicated to it. He was a devout Catholic and could be found every Saturday evening singing to his own tune at St. Helena's Church. Trex was an easy-going man who enjoyed the simple things in life - a bowl of Wheaties for breakfast and playing cards in the evening but he was always happiest when surrounded by family and friends.
Trex will be dearly missed by his daughters, Cathy (Les) Clothier, Donna (John) Sylvester; grandchildren, Kelly (Jeff) Taylor, Erin (Josh) Warner, John Sylvester and Claire Sylvester; great grandchildren, Ashton and Elise Taylor and Brynn Warner; brother, Kenneth (Barb) Trexler; many nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by wives Rosemary (26 years) and Kathleen (29 years) and siblings Anna Marie McCorkell, Thomas Trexler and Genevieve Holtz.
The family will hold a private burial service with a mass and celebration of Trex's life scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020