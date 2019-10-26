|
Ronald E. Bogia, age 78, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Dover, DE passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Ron was born on September 4, 1941 in Wilmington, DE son of the late Ernest Bogia and Rita Balling Bogia. Ronald attended St. Ann's, Salesianum and the University of Delaware. He married Sandra Wilkie Bogia on June 20, 1964 and together they shared 55 years of marriage. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
After his honorable discharge, he and Sandra settled in Dover, DE with their children, Stefanie and Mark. Ron began his 30-year career with the Capital School District starting as a teacher and rising to become a principal at East Dover Elementary. After retiring from Capital, he went back to his elementary school, St. Ann's and was principal there until he retired again.
He and Sandra moved to the Rehoboth Beach area after he retired and enjoyed boating. Ron was a huge fan of Elvis and had almost every album he ever made.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra and his children, Stefanie McGee (Warren) of Dover, DE and Mark Bogia of Lynchburg, VA and his granddaughter, MacKenzie McGee of Dover. He is also survived by his siblings, Geraldine Nichols (Nick) of Wilmington, Sally Tobin (Larry) of Rehoboth, Bill Bogia of Wilmington and three step granddaughters, Candiice Latvanas, Ashlii McGee and Taiilor McGee. He was preceded in death by his parents and step granddaughter, Niicole McGee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE, where friends and family may call after 10 AM. Interment will be held privately at a later date at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ron's name to Roads to Recovery, 2600 Memorial Ave., Suite 107, Lynchburg, VA 24501 or by visiting www.roads2recovery.org
