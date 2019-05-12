Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Deerfield Golf Club
Wilmington - Ronald C. Malkin, a.k.a. "Ronnie" and "Poppi", 59, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Never the man to complain about his own pain, he taught his sons and grandchildren to attack life goals with ferocity, often stating: "If you're going to be a bear - be a grizzly bear".

Ron spent his amazing life in Delaware. After smashing cheerios with a hammer as a toddler, striking out fellow little leaguers, and hanging drapes for his mother's business, Ron graduated Christiana High School and began his career at General Motors. Ron met and immediately fell in love with Pam Mae Boellaard. He adored her every day thereafter and throughout their 34-year marriage. Ron was a very handy, self-taught carpenter who built and completed countless projects for his family and friends. After 30 years at General Motors, Ron retired and became an avid golfer. Deerfield was his home away from home, and also the location of his three hole-in-ones within 47 days of each other. In recent years, Ron found a love for the water, and even built his own sailboat, which he named "Mae Day", after his wife. Of all of his many skills and accomplishments, his greatest was being a passionate father. Ron was devoted to family above all and their home was always filled with laughter, music, dancing, and love.

Ron is survived by the love of his life, Pam; beloved sons, Shane (Kristen) and Chance (Linda); and grandchildren: Cameron, Leigha, Evelyn, Kensie, and Landon. He also leaves behind his mother, Rita; mother-in-law, Gloria; siblings: Cher, Rose (Jimmy), Cyndi (Ron), Gary (Laurie), Michael, Debi; his Luckring family; and numerous other family and friends.

His family thanks the compassionate caregivers at Delaware Hospice for helping Ron through this stage of his journey. Donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center 2nd floor, Newark, DE 19711.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Deerfield Golf Club on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:30 AM. For directions or to send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019
