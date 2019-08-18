|
Ronald D. "Ron" Brown
Newark - Ronald D. "Ron" Brown, age 74, of Newark, DE, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Born in Jefferson City, MO, on September 5, 1944, he was the son of the late Robert George and Wilma Mabel (Hudgens) Brown. Ron graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Science in 1967. He earned his Masters of Science in Chemistry from the Michigan Technological University in 1968. Before settling in Delaware, he lived in New Mexico, Texas and California. Ron retired from Sun Oil in Marcus Hook as a Chemist Lab Manager after several dedicated years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching soccer and golf and took 56 cruises all around the world.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his first wife of 26 years, Christine Brown. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Robin (Sheridan) Brown; daughter, Jennipher Sheets (Brian); sons, Justin Brown and Christopher Brown (Kelly); step-son, Andrew Smith; 3 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; and pug dog, Ollie Brown.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's memory to S.N.O.R.T. Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 6104, Hoboken, NJ 07030.
