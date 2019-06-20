|
Ronald D. Mears, Sr.
Townsend - Ronald Dale Mears, Sr., 79, of Townsend, DE passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019.
There will be a viewing held on Saturday, June 22nd from 10 a.m. - 12 noon, a Masonic service will be held at 10 a.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that any donations be made to the fund established in his name to benefit Lums Pond State Park. Checks in his memory can be made payable and sent to: Delaware Community Foundation Ron Mears - Delaware State Parks Fund, P.O. Box 1636, Wilmington, DE 19899.
To send online condolences and view full obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on June 20, 2019