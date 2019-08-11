|
Ronald "Ron" "Doc" Re
Middletown - Ronald "Ron" "Doc" Re, age 74, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's memory to the , 630 Churchmans Road, Suite 202, Newark, DE 19702.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019