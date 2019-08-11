Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald "Doc" "Ron" Re


1944 - 2019
Ronald "Doc" "Ron" Re Obituary
Ronald "Ron" "Doc" Re

Middletown - Ronald "Ron" "Doc" Re, age 74, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's memory to the , 630 Churchmans Road, Suite 202, Newark, DE 19702.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
