Ronald E. Caldwell, Sr.

Wilmington - Ronald E. Caldwell, Sr., 80 of Wilmington passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Christiana Hospital after a fall.

Ron was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Marian (Tarr) and William E. Caldwell. He was a graduate of A.I. DuPont High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy. Ron worked for 18 years as an estate manager for R.R.M. Carpenter and another 18 years for the Episcopal Diocese. For the last 32 years, he has been a sales associate for True Value Hardware in Prices Corner. Ron's hobbies included flowers, gardening and his pond at home and he was a member of St. John the Beloved Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-daughter, Teresa Doherty.

Ron will be deeply missed by his wife of 32 years, Patricia (Fitzpatrick) Caldwell; his son and daughter-in-law, Becky and Ronald E. Caldwell, Jr. of Bear; his grandson, Joseph; his step-son, Dennis Gregg of Newark; his step-grandchildren, Brittany Gawronski, Hannah Doherty and Dennis "Eddie" Gregg; his many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and great neighbors.

Relatives and friends are invited to the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington on Tuesday, September 1st from 10 AM to 11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 at 11:30 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent the church at the above address or Delaware Humane Association, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
