Services
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Helena's Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald E. "Pop" Dougherty Sr.

Ronald E. "Pop" Dougherty Sr. Obituary
Ronald E. Dougherty, Sr. "Pop"

Wilmington, DE - Ronald E. Dougherty, Sr., age 80, passed away on Monday, February 4th, 2019 in St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

He was the son of the late George Dougherty and Gertrude Dougherty-Denney. Ronald was affectionately known by all as Pop. He was a family man who loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He especially loved all the babies. Pop worked for Acme Markets for 56 years retiring in 2010. He loved hunting and fishing in his free time.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Eloise I. Dougherty, son, John W. Dougherty and grandson, Brian M. Dougherty. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Marion Dougherty and brothers, Les and Edward Dougherty. Ronald is survived by his children, Ronda (Tom) Dougherty, Sandra Radcliffe, Tracy Matheus (John) and Ronald Jr., 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Karen Richardson, Linda Schofield, Elaine Cirillo and brothers, Paul and Joe (Peggy) Dougherty.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10am in St. Helena's Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
