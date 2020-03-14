Resources
West Grove, PA - Ronald E. Fletcher, age 73, of West Grove, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home.

Ronn was born in Richmond, VA., son of the late Russell C. and Mildred Walls Fletcher. He earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and his M.S. in mechanical engineering from Tennessee Tech.

Ronn worked for the DuPont Company for over 32 years, retiring in 2001. He had numerous assignments within the company and worked at many of the locations. For his last 10 years, he worked at the Experimental Station in Wilmington, DE as the Research Operations Manager.

Ronn actively supported various non-profit organizations for the homeless, disadvantaged children with vision care and other special needs. He focused on smaller charitable groups which could "change the paradigm", make an impact in local community's needs. Ronn founded several charitable funds to "Pay it Forward"!

Services will be private as well as the interment in Sandston, VA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronn's memory may be made to Eagles Youth Partnership, 1 Novacare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145.

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
